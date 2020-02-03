MTHS string quartet to join touring Beatles vs. Stones show on Edmonds stage Feb. 23

When the touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Edmonds Center for the Arts on Sunday, Feb. 23, the Mountlake Terrace High School String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this homage to the British Invasion.

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.

Mountlake Terrace High School senior Sarah Acheson, juniors Kaylee Gott and Gracemarie Yeh and sophomore Amy Nguyen will join the bands for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “As Tears Go By,” and “Ruby Tuesday.”

Quartet members compete in solo and ensemble festivals and consistently receive superior ratings.

The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Mountlake Terrace High School Orchestra Director Jennifer Schillen looking for a quartet who could hold its own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.

Quartet member Sarah Acheson is the quartet’s Beatles fan. “‘Eleanor Rigby’ is a pretty fun one! And it is the one I like best out of all the ones we’re playing in the Beatles vs. Stones show,” Acheson said.

Amy Nguyen, 15, has been playing violin for eight years. She has competed in solo and ensemble festivals. “I enjoy the sense of unity in the orchestra and how each unique part melds together.”

Nguyen has performed with the school’s pit orchestra and she is an AP student. The sophomore plans to attend college upon high school graduation.

Kaylee Gott, 17, has been playing violin for six years. “I like the sound the violin produces and I have been into violin artists since I was a child.”

Gott is a member of the National Honor Society at Mountlake Terrace High School. During summers she enjoys volunteering at a local day care. The junior plans on attending college upon high school graduation

Sarah Acheson, 18, has been playing viola for eight years. “The environment of orchestra has given me a really good group of friends and allows me to enjoy my favorite hobby.”

Acheson is a member of the National Honors Society, the Mountlake Terrace Theater Program and the Running Start Program, which allows her to take college courses during high school. The senior plans to major in chemistry in college.

Gracemarie Yeh, 17, has been playing cello for five years. She has competed in local solo and ensemble festivals. “I really like the sound of the cello and its lower sound pairs nicely when playing as an orchestra.”

Yeh is a member of the school’s tennis team and is a member of the National Honor Society. The junior plans to attend college upon high school graduation.

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Edmonds Center for the Arts on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7 pm. Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.

Tickets are $45/$55/$65 and may be purchased online at www.edmondscenterforthearts.org by phone at 425-275-9595, by email to boxoffice@ec4arts.org or at the theatre box office. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Edmonds Center is located at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.