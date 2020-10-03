Local Girls on the Run leader to serve on international group’s Commission  for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access 

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County Executive Director Megan Wolfe will serve on an IDEA commission established to support inclusion, diversity, equity and access across the national nonprofit organization.
GOTRI designs programming that strengthens third- to eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. More than 2 million girls have participated in the program since it launched 24 years ago. Girls on the Run of Snohomish County (GOTRSnoCo), formed in 2015, has served over 1,700 girls in the past five years and currently works with girls in seven school districts throughout Snohomish County — Edmonds, Mukilteo, Everett, Marysville, Lake Stevens, Snohomish, and Northshore.
The program normally operates at local schools from March to June, involving over 200 adult volunteer coaches and team helpers. GOTRSnoCo is currently offering virtual programming, which begins Oct. 12, to ensure girls are supported during the pandemic.
