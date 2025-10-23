Local Girl Scouts hosting Autumn Festival at Lynnwood’s New Life Church Oct. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Girl Scouts from Service Unit 245, serving all of the Edmonds School District, are hosting their fifth annual Autumn Festival from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at New Life Church: 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Activities include 15 Trunk or Treat stations decorated in various themes, a holiday market featuring baked goods, crafts and vendor booths, a market, a pumpkin patch, face painting and henna.

“Our main goal is to engage with the public and provide a fun event for the local youth and their families to participate in,” organizer Ellen Govan said. “Often the public only thinks of cookies when Girl Scouts is mentioned, but we want to remind people that we do so much more.”