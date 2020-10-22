Local drop boxes see a surge of general election ballots so far

It seems that there’s a lot of enthusiasm among general election voters so far this year, as local ballot drop boxes have been busy, the Snohomish County auditor said.

County Auditor Garth Fell said that as of Wednesday, Oct. 22, Snohomish County has received a total of 68, 736 ballots through the county’s 30 ballot drop boxes. Locally, the Edmonds ballot box near the Edmonds Library has received 6,262 ballots, compared to 1,118 as of this date in the 2016 general election season, and Lynnwood’s City Hall ballot box has received 6,879 ballots compared to 1,396 four years ago. The Mountlake Terrace box, near the MLT Library, has received 2,040 ballots. Mountlake Terrace did not have a ballot box four years ago, Fell noted.

“It’s very nice to see residents voting early,” Fell said.

You can find links to election information, including voter registration deadlines and how to track your ballot, on the Snohomish County Elections website.