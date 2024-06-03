Local documentary ‘War Tails’ selected for Seattle Film Festival: Stream online now

War Tails, a poignant documentary by Edmonds’ own Tana Axtelle and Dan Fine, has been selected for the prestigious Seattle Film Festival. Screenings are available online now through June 12, and the festival’s gala will be held on June 30 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

War Tails delves into the heart-wrenching reality faced by pets stranded in Ukraine’s war-torn regions. The film follows a dedicated team of veterinarians, vet techs and animal rescue volunteers working tirelessly to save these abandoned animals. Amid the chaos, the looming threat of rabies poses a severe risk to both animals and humans, highlighting the dire situation.

Axtelle and Fine, co-founders of the Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund (UWARF), bring this critical issue to light, demonstrating the power of compassion and the urgent need for action.

When the Russians invaded Ukraine, over 8 million people were forced to flee their homes. This resulted in over a million abandoned pets. Many are wandering the streets alone in desperate need of help, and the crisis is worsening day by day. Many of these animals are unsterilized and so the pet population is growing. On top of that, Ukraine had a problem with rabies before the war, and now it is exploding, including in major cities.

Fine and Axtelle decided to do something about it. In spring 2022, they went on their first mission to help the dogs and cats of Ukraine. Five missions later, through the nonprofit UWARF, they have sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped over 8,000 dogs and cats. They decided to make a documentary about the challenges Ukraine is having managing this problem.

Passes to the Seattle Film Festival are $15, allowing you to stream War Tails from the comfort of your home. Watch it here: https://t.ly/mgN00. After watching, remember to rate the film and support the local filmmakers and volunteers.