Local dance students invited to audition for Moscow Ballet’s Nutcracker in November

The Moscow Ballet will be performing the Great Russian Nutcracker in Seattle Nov. 8-9, and local dance students are invited to audition for ancillary roles. Auditions will be held at American Dance Institute’s Shoreline studio on Monday, Sept. 10.

Available roles include little snowflakes, mice, party children, snow sprites, snow maidens, and Spanish, Russian, French, Arabian and Chinese dancers. Local student dancers, if cast, will perform onstage with the Moscow Ballet Company at Seattle’s Paramount Theater Thursday, Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Auditions are free of charge.

Student dancers must be between 6 and 18 years of age, currently enrolled in any dance school, and have had a minimum of one year of ballet training.

The Moscow Ballet hopes to cast between 65-100 local dancers for the 2018 productions. American Dance Institute serves as host for the Moscow Ballet’s auditions and rehearses the dancers for the Seattle performances.

You can learn more here.