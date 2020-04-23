Local chef plans to open new burger joint in Cedar Plaza

Local chef Josh Henderson is bringing his take on the classic cheeseburger to Mountlake Terrace with a new restaurant he aims to open later this year,

According to NextMLT, Burb’s Burgers will offer the simple and classic cheeseburger, but with a twist. With his new restaurant, Henderson — a Mountlake Terrace High School graduate — hopes to offer diners a hospitable space to eat food they love. In addition to cheeseburgers, Burb’s Burgers’s menu will also offer soft serve, fries, fried chicken sandwiches and breakfast items.

Henderson formed the Huxley Wallace Collective (named after his two sons) in 2012, and has birthed well-known Seattle-area restaurants including Skillet Street Food and Diner, Kiki Ramen, Westward, Quality Athletics, Westward, Great State Burgers and the Hollywood Tavern.

The future burger joint will be located in in Cedar Plaza at 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace. The restaurant will occupy the vacant space in the building also occupied by Hair Experts, Classy Nails, Voula’s and Las Espuelas.

Henderson won the Star Chef Rising Star award in 2009, was named the most influential person by The Seattle Times in 2010, won Best New Restaurant by Bon Appetit in 2014 and was recognized in Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2012 top 40 under 40. In 2014, he was highlighted in an article for the MTHS newspaper, the Hawkeye.

With uncertainty due to COVID-19, Henderson said he does not know exactly when the restaurant will open. However, he said he hopes to be open for business in late summer 2020.

Follow Burb’s Burgers on Instagram here.