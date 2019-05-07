Local campaigns gear up as filing deadline looms

With the May 17 filing deadline fast approaching, candidates are lining up and throwing their hats into the ring for a host of local offices.

The latest information from the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) website shows eight candidates vying for the four open Edmonds City Council seats, seven for the four slots on the Lynnwood City Council, two for Edmonds Mayor, two for the Edmonds Port Commission (both incumbents seeking re-election) and one for the three open positions on the Edmonds School Board. None have yet formally declared for the four positions Mountlake Terrace City Council.

Interested in running for office? There is still time to file, but with the clock ticking down there’s no time to lose. Instructions, forms and information are on the Snohomish County Elections and Voter Registration website.

In addition to covering the candidates and the issues throughout the upcoming campaign, My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLT News will give our readers the opportunity to “follow the money” by providing regular updates from the PDC detailing campaign financials: how much is being contributed to each campaign and by whom, how much is being spent, and how much debt is being accumulated.

As the charts below show, several candidates in the more hotly contested races are already engaged in active campaigning and fundraising. Information for Mountlake Terrace is not available as no candidates have yet filed disclosure information with the PDC. MLT will be included in future updates.

Incumbents indicated by (I).

Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 05-07-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. KATIMS, NANCY K. EDM SCHOOL DIST $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details



— By Larry Vogel