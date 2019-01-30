Local businesses invited to take the EnviroStars Earth Day Challenge

Snohomish County PUD, Snohomish County, the City of Edmonds and Snohomish Health District have joined together to launch Snohomish County’s EnviroStars Earth Day Challenge, a competition to promote the benefits of EnviroStars to Snohomish County businesses.

The Earth Day Challenge will run through March 31. Businesses that register and achieve recognition from EnviroStars by that date will receive a promotional marketing package, including recognition at Snohomish County’s Earth Day event, branded social media posts from member agencies and radio spots on KSER.

“Snohomish County PUD is proud to work with other Snohomish County agencies in supporting our local sustainable businesses through EnviroStars,” said Jessica Mitchell, PUD Manager of Strategic Segments. “EnviroStars is a great way for Washington businesses to receive free and helpful assistance from a single, trusted source.”

Launched in 2017, EnviroStars is a free, one-stop green business program for the state of Washington. More than 20 Washington cities, counties, municipalities and utilities developed the EnviroStars program, which provides assistance and recognition to Washington businesses for saving energy and water, reducing waste and pollution, choosing safer products and more.

In its first year, EnviroStars recognized 215 businesses in the state of Washington. Snohomish County had 16 businesses recognized for sustainable practices. For a list of recognized businesses, visit envirostars.greenbiztracker.org.

Businesses that want to apply to be a green business can visit www.envirostars.org.