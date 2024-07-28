Local businesses, community groups invited to participate in MLT light rail opening festival

Vendor registration is now open for the Mountlake Terrace light rail opening event scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.

Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce, the festival will showcase the products, services and offerings unique to the Mountlake Terrace community. Local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations are encouraged to participate and can register by visiting mltbcc.org.

The location is the Mountlake Terrace light rail parking lot at 6001 236th St. S.W., next to the light rail station.

According to the chamber announcement, the event will celebrate Mountlake Terrace’s new connection to the regional transit network.

“The opening of the light rail station represents a major milestone for Mountlake Terrace, and we’re excited to invite local businesses and community organizations to be part of this historic celebration,” said Daniel Lokic, economic development consultant for the MLT Chamber. “This event wouldn’t be possible without Sound Transit’s incredible support, and we’re thrilled to highlight all who make Mountlake Terrace truly exceptional.”

To celebrate this historic milestone, the MLT Chamber is hosting a family-friendly Night Market (4-8 p.m.) followed by an after-hours business promotion. The Night Market will feature 100-plus local vendors, one main stage with live musical performances, buskers scattered throughout the festival footprint, food trucks, local artists, outdoor seating and a kids zone with family-friendly games and activities. When the Night Market concludes, the after-hours event will continue the celebration — inviting guests to explore the community and take advantage of 10-plus businesses offering food and drink specials.

Learn more and register here.