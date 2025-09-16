Local black bear sightings: Proactive steps to avoid conflict

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

For fans of alliteration: There’s a black bear in Brier. For everyone else, this is not the most welcome news.

Posts about sightings of a black bear (Ursus americanus), including some with photos and videos, began appearing on the Brier Community Group on Facebook in early August. Additionally, images of black bears and their scat found in Mountlake Terrace and Lake Forest Park have appeared in the past few months on community science apps like iNaturalist and Carnivore Spotter.

After being contacted by a resident about the bear last month, the City of Brier reported it to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said City of Brier Clerk/Treasurer Paula Swisher. As the incident was not dangerous, WDFW did not respond in person, in keeping with its policy.

“The first thing to know is that black bears are all over Washington and we do occasionally see reports of them from the Mountlake Terrace region,” said WDFW Communications Manager Chase Gunnelll. “You are in bear country even if you’re in the suburbs.”

Gunnell advises residents to take proactive steps to make their property less attractive to hungry bears:

Keep your garbage and recycling bins locked inside your garage or a shed on non-waste pick-up days.

Don’t leave human or pet food outside on your patio or deck.

Pick up fallen fruit in the late summer and early fall months.

Swisher and Patrick Hutchins, Mountlake Terrace’s environmental programs manager, encourage residents to check out WDFW’s extensive resources about living in black bear country.

Gunnell says a bear sighting is not necessarily cause for an immediate in-the-field response from WDFW as the animals are generally wary of people and are “not looking for conflict in most cases.”

WDFW does respond in person when chronic and/or extreme conflicts are reported. This can happen when a bear becomes habituated to human-provided food and loses its natural wariness of people as a result. In these situations, WDFW might try to recondition or relocate a younger bear, but if it’s an adult, lethal removal is a potential outcome. Other causes for an in-person WDFW response include an attack on livestock, reports of an injured or sick bear, or an urgent threat against humans.

If you’re out on a hiking trail or an area where bears are likely, “Let them know you’re coming – surprise can cause conflict. The human voice is a very effective tool,” Gunnell said. He says bear bells on dogs are not effective and that they should always be kept on a leash in the wilderness.

“It doesn’t hurt to carry bear spray,” Gunnell said. “But you have to know how to use it and keep it in an easily accessible location like a belt or chest harness.” Read the box’s directions for use and supplement that by watching instructional videos. He encourages people to look for a brand that includes a practice can so that you can gain experience and confidence using the spray.

Urgent reports of bears or other potentially dangerous wildlife that present public safety concerns can be submitted to WDFW by calling 360-902-2936, emailing WILDCOMM@dfw.wa.gov, submitting an online report, or by calling 911 and asking the dispatcher to connect you to Washington Fish and Wildlife Police.