Local artists perform at Mountlake Terrace summer music event

1 of 9

Family, friends and four-legged companions gathered Sunday evening to enjoy live music performed by local artists at this summer’s Mountlake Terrace Tunes at Terrace Creek Park.

The free event was sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation, Espresso Break, Hemlock State Brewery and Pinnacle Roofing and featured performances by Eddie Spaghetti and the Meatballs, Chris Yates and folk band Don’t Ask.

This is the first foundation-organized summer music event to be held in Terrace Creek Park (Candy Cane Park). Last year, the foundation co-sponsored two summer music events at Ballinger Lake Park. Foundation President Dustin DeKoekkoek said he hopes to use Terrace Creek Park for future summer music events.

During their set, Eddie Spaghetti and the Meatballs frontman Bill Kimball performed his ode to the City of Mountlake Terrace, “A Mountain and A Lake.” Kimball debuted the song at the Recreation Pavilion’s 50th anniversary celebration last fall.

Yate played an informal set while taking requests from the audience, including Ray Charles, the Beatles and Johnny Cash. During his performance, Yates encouraged audience members to sing along to classics like Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

Closing the show was the acoustic/electric folk-rock Don’t Ask, performing all original songs. You can learn more about Don’t Ask and hear their music at dontaskband.com.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton