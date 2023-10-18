Local actor stars in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ — film gets special Mountlake Terrace showing Oct. 20

Local cinema fans can celebrate the premiere of the movie Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Mountlake Terrace High School graduate Lily Gladstone, while tickets last.

Fans are invited to join friends, teachers, and former classmates of Gladstone for a reserved screening of the film, which will be shown Friday, Oct. 20, at the Regal Cinnebarre Mountlake, 6009 244th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday; the viewing is for audiences 21 years and older.

The Mountlake Terrace premiere was spearheaded by Kimberly Nelson, a retired Mountlake Terrace High School teacher who also helped with the school’s Drama department and remembers Gladstone fondly.

“She was always well-grounded and kind,” Nelson said of Gladstone. “She had a quiet humor.”

Nelson described Gladstone as a “comedy assassin” because she would say a quip that would get the entire room laughing.

She also noted that the actress was always her own woman, even at 15. Further, Gladstone has a classic beauty that transcends time, Nelson said.

While Gladstone was attending Mountlake Terrace High School, Titanic was the most popular movie at the box office, and its star, Leonardo DiCaprio, had become the breakout heartthrob of the 1990s.

“All the girls loved DiCaprio,” Nelson said. “I think it’s ironic that (Gladstone) plays his wife. I imagine the crowd will go crazy.”

Nelson has contacted Gladstone about the premiere, but she cannot attend due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Based on David Grann’s 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the movie tells the true story of Osage tribal members being murdered in the 1920s.

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres Friday at theaters nationwide. For tickets and details on attending the Mountlake Terrace viewing, contact Nelson at k_nelson204@comcast.net.

— By Rick Sinnett