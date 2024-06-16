Local AAUW branch awards scholarships to five students

The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) awarded $10,000 in scholarships to five young women in Snohomish County planning a career in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field. Each of them will receive $2,000 toward their college education.
This included three graduating high school seniors: Cheri Heng from Jackson High School, Hailey Sawyers from Marysville Getchell High School and Elizabeth Carlson from Mountlake Terrace High School. A scholarship was also awarded to J-Anne Carlson, a continuing student at Edmonds College, and Yuliya Fedorchenko, a continuing student at WSU Everett.
