LLC Governance topic of MLT Business Association Lunch-N-Learn Feb. 20

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association is hosting a Lunch-N-Learn on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Mountlake Terrace Community and Senior Center.

Members are invited to join the event for a chance to network, enjoy a lunch and hear this month’s speaker — Business Attorney Bill Kessler from Beresford Booth Law Firm. Kessler will be speaking on the governance of LLCs.

Attendees will also hear from this month’s spotlight speaker — Anne Penny, Business Outreach Director for Edmonds Community College.

The event is scheduled from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. The Mountlake Terrace Community and Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.

For more information visit the MLTBA’s website.