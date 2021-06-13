Work, bike or walk through Lynnwood? The city wants your ideas

The City of Lynnwood has extended the deadline to June 21 for an online open house survey regarding its draft Connect Lynnwood Active and Accessible Transportation Plan. City staff would like input from anyone who lives, works, bikes or walks through Lynnwood.

You can visit the online open house here or copy and paste this link into your browser: http://bit.ly/ConnectLynnwoodStoryMap

The Connect Lynnwood plan includes a variety of elements:

Active Transportation Plan:

Update Lynnwood’s existing walking and bicycling networks

Identify key projects that improve safety and connections to important destinations

School Outreach, Access and Safety Plans:

Identify where walking and bicycling improvements could improve safety

Encourage more students and their families to choose to walk or bike to school.

Parks Access Plan:

Improves Lynnwood residents’ access to parks within a 10-minute walk of their home.

Complete Streets Policy: