Live music, food and refreshments at Brier Music in the Park Wednesday

People of all ages looking for entertainment this Wednesday can kick back while enjoying live music, food and refreshments at Brier Music in the Park. The free family event will be held Sept. 8 in Brier Park, located at 2903 228th St. S.W., from 5-8 p.m.

Two bands from the greater Seattle area will provide the music on Wednesday night. In addition, two food trucks along with a couple of Brier home-based food vendors will be onsite.

Volunteers from the City of Brier’s Parks and Recreation Board organized the event, which had previously been held for several years, although it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After recently getting the Brier City Council’s OK for Music in the Park to continue this year, volunteers worked to put the community event together as quickly as possible before the summer weather and longer daylight is completely over. Therefore it will be taking place on what also happens to be the first day of the school year for students in the Edmonds School District.

Hunter Hendrickson, who volunteers on the board, said he helped organize the first Music in the Park about five years ago after noticing that the master plan for Brier Park calls for it to have an amphitheater. While the park currently lacks such an amenity, he said it still encouraged him to explore ways to bring musical performances to the space for residents to enjoy.

He added that people can expect some diversity in the music on display Wednesday night, “We have the traditional string band and then we have a really upbeat party band. I think it will allow people to find something that they can enjoy.”

The High Seagrass, which describes itself as “a swashbuckling band of bluegrass marauders,” will play a selection of traditional bluegrass standards, original songs and re-imagined covers. They will take the stage first, and their set is scheduled to last from 5-6 p.m.

Buzz Brümp will then close out the evening’s entertainment from 6:30-8 p.m. The band describes its songs as a “mixed bag of genre-bending goodness that sweats it out on the dance floor.”

Food trucks at the event will include The Vet Chef, which features burritos and tacos, and Big Dogs, which offers a variety of hot dogs loaded with different toppings.

For those with more of a sweet tooth, local purveyors from Brier have you covered. Moon Rabbit Pastry, a small-batch home bakery, will be offering up cookies. And Everything Elderberry will be serving its lemonade made with organic ingredients.

Prize winners from Brier’s month-long Scarevenger Hunt will also be drawn at the beginning of Wednesday night’s Music in the Park. Those who participated do not need to be present to win the prizes, which will be made available for pickup at Brier City Hall. Winners will be notified via the email address they provided when filling out their trivia answer on the question forms associated with each scavenger hunt location.

While the event is in an outdoor park setting, organizers are still encouraging those in attendance to stay safe and wear a mask if/when they are not able to maintain appropriate distancing measures from residents of other households. The volunteers also noted, “Load up your picnic basket and lounge chair and meet us in the park.”

“Let’s all go to the park and close out summer together,” Hendrickson said. “We’ll be celebrating community and using this fleeting opportunity to get together and enjoy ourselves while we can and do it safely outdoors.”

— By Nathan Blackwell