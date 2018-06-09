Little Free Pantry now available on 58th Avenue West

1 of 2

A Little Free Pantry was installed in Mountlake Terrace on June 6. By Friday, June 9, it was stocked full of canned and other nonperishable foods.

The cupboard is located on the east side of 58th Avenue West between 232nd and 234th Streets Southwest.

The Little Free Pantry is hosted by Calvary Church and funding was provided by the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation.

Community members are invited to contribute foods to the pantry, or take needed items. Non-perishable items are preferred for donations.

To learn more about Little Free Pantries, click http://www.littlefreepantry.org/frequently-asked-questions/.