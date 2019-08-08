Little change in Edmonds School Board races in day 2 of returns

There wasn’t much change in the Edmonds School Board races after the second day of results were released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Wednesday, Aug. 7

As of Wednesday night, Position 3 incumbent Gary Noble continued to be the top vote getter with 46%. Challenger Rory Graves has a slight lead — 21% vs. 20%— over Jennifer Cail for the second spot on the Position 3 ballot.

In Position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims still leads the field of five candidates with 53% of the vote, and opponent Lisa Hunnewell is maintaining her second-place finish with 22%.

Primary results reported as of Aug. 7

Edmonds School District 15 Director

20,812 ballots, 104,753 registered voters, turnout 19.87%

District 3

Gary Noble 8820 45.59%

Jennifer Cail 3829 19.79%

Boe Lindgren 990 5.12%

Mary Schultz 1627 8.41%

Rory Graves 4001 20.68%

Write-in 78 0.40%

District 5

Lisa Hunnewell 4143 22.36%

Rina Maile Redrup 2702 14.58%

D.P (Casey) Auve III 1684 9.09%

Nancy Katims 9906 53.45%

Write-in 97 0.52%