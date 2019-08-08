Little change in Edmonds School Board races in day 2 of returns

There wasn’t much change in the Edmonds School Board races after the second day of results were released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Wednesday, Aug. 7
As of Wednesday night, Position 3 incumbent Gary Noble continued to be the top vote getter with 46%. Challenger Rory Graves has a slight lead — 21% vs. 20%— over Jennifer Cail for the second spot on the Position 3 ballot.
In Position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims still leads the field of five candidates with 53% of the vote, and opponent Lisa Hunnewell is maintaining her second-place finish with 22%.
Primary results reported as of Aug. 7
Edmonds School District 15 Director
20,812 ballots, 104,753 registered voters, turnout 19.87%
District 3
Gary Noble 8820 45.59%
Jennifer Cail 3829 19.79%
Boe Lindgren 990 5.12%
Mary Schultz 1627 8.41%
Rory Graves 4001 20.68%
Write-in 78 0.40%
District 5
20,812 ballots, 104,753 registered voters, turnout 19.87%
Lisa Hunnewell 4143 22.36%
Rina Maile Redrup 2702 14.58%
D.P (Casey) Auve III 1684 9.09%
Nancy Katims 9906 53.45%
Write-in 97 0.52%