Little Bill’s Blues Birthday Bash at Seattle’s Triple Door March 17

Greens and blues might bring to mind the Seattle Seahawks but this St. Patrick’s Day, green harmonizes with the blues for a very special musical tribute to legendary blues man and Mountlake Terrace resident Little Bill.

Boogie on over to the Triple Door in Seattle on March 17th to help Bill Engelhart, better known as Little Bill, celebrate his 80th birthday. A blues veteran since 1956 when he formed a teenage band, Little Bill has been keeping our toes tapping for more than six decades. In 1959, a Little Bill and the Blue Notes song titled I Love an Angel landed on the national charts in the top 100. While the Blue Notes musicians have shifted over the years, Little Bill’s music has never ceased to entertain audiences locally and beyond.

Randy Oxford has considered Little Bill his mentor for the past 30 years, starting when Randy played for Little Bill’s 50th birthday celebration in Tacoma. Randy and friends have produced a tribute concert for Little Bill on his 70th, 75th, and now 80th birthday.

You won’t want to miss the lineup of musicians belting out the blues to honor Little Bill. Performers include Patti Allen, Tommy Morgan, Buck England, Mark Riley, Randy Oxford, Rod Cook, Billy Stapleton, Chris Leighton, Billy Barner, Jim King, Jeff Menteer, Angelo Ortiz, United by Music North America, Reverend Dave Brown (poetry), Hadi Al-Saadoon on trumpet, Terry Morgan on bass, Jesse Weston on the keyboard, Billy Joe on trumpet, and Pat Lee (assistant on stage to Little Bill). Of course, the guest of honor, Little Bill, will be performing and there will also be other surprise guests.

It is sure to be a night to remember. Wear your green and get ready to groove to some amazing blues starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of show. https://tickets.thetripledoor.net/eventperformances.asp…

— By Kathy Passage