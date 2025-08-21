Link light rail will be suspended between Westlake and SODO Aug. 23

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Sound Transit will temporarily suspend Link 1 Line service between Westlake and SODO stations from the start of service until 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 23. This closure is necessary to accommodate the relocation and testing of barrier operations near the junction of 1 and 2 Line tracks adjacent to International District/Chinatown Station.

During the service interruption, Link trains will operate every 12 minutes north of Westlake to Lynnwood City Center and south of SODO to Angle Lake. Shuttle buses will replace train service between Westlake and SODO every 10–15 minutes, stopping at all stations in between.

Southbound passengers traveling through downtown Seattle will need to exit at Westlake Station and transfer to shuttle buses serving Symphony, Pioneer Square, International District/Chinatown, Stadium and SODO stations before re-boarding Link to continue south.

Northbound passengers will make the reverse trip, transferring to shuttle buses at SODO Station and rejoining Link at Westlake.

Sound Transit staff ambassadors will be available at select stations to assist passengers. A language assistance line is also available at 800-823-9230 for riders with limited English proficiency.

Sound Transit remains committed to minimizing disruptions and ensuring access for all riders, including seniors, people with disabilities, Title VI-protected populations, low-income riders and those with limited English proficiency.

Riders can stay informed by signing up for automatic Rider Alerts, which provide real-time updates about Link light rail, ST Express buses, the T Line and Sounder trains. To subscribe, visit soundtransit.org/service-alerts.