Link light rail will be suspended between Capitol Hill and Stadium Dec. 12-13

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Buses will replace 1 Line trains between Capitol Hill and Stadium stations between 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, to accommodate the installation of advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Passengers should plan ahead and expect around 30 minutes of increased travel time.

During the work, 1 Line trains will continue operating through normal service hours, with trains running every 15 minutes between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill and every 10-15 minutes between Stadium and Federal Way.

1 Line shuttle buses will operate every 10-15 minutes between Capitol Hill and Stadium, making all intermediate stops. Shuttle buses will match Link operating hours, running from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Sound Transit remains committed to working closely with its partners to continue serving the public.

Efforts will continue to prioritize serving riders who depend on Sound Transit’s services, including seniors, people with disabilities, Title VI-protected populations (race, color, national origin), passengers with low-incomes, and those with limited proficiency in English.

A language line is available to provide translation assistance for passengers with limited proficiency in English at 800-823-9230.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express bus routes, the T Line, and the Sounder N Line and S Line. Rider alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to Service alerts | Sound Transit.

For questions, contact Henry Bendon at 206 665 8125 or henry.bendon@soundtransit.org.