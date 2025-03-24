Light rail schedule changing to accommodate Pinehurst Station construction

Link light rail service will experience slightly longer headways during weekday evenings and on weekends between March 24 and April 13 and again from April 28 to May 29. Trains will also use a single track while serving the Shoreline South station.

Instead of operating every 10 minutes on weekdays, northbound service will run every 12 minutes beginning with the 5:30 p.m. departure from Angle Lake station. Southbound service will run every 12 minutes beginning with the 6:45 p.m. departure from Lynnwood City Center station. Trains will operate every 12 minutes during the weekend.

During each disruption, crews will be working on or around the closed track to install staircases on both ends of both platforms, moving Pinehurst Station one step closer to passenger service.

For the disruption between March 24 and April 13, passengers should use the Lynnwood City Center platform for service in both directions at Shoreline South/148th Station.

From April 28 to May 29, passengers should use the Angle Lake platform for service in both directions. For more information, visit https://www.soundtransit.org/disruption.

Because weather conditions may affect the construction schedule, passengers should sign up for rider alerts for the most current information. Just go to https://www.soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.

A language line is available to provide translation assistance for limited English proficiency persons at 800-823-9230.

Pinehurst Station is a part of Sound Transit’s larger regional expansion of light rail service to downtown Redmond and across the I-90 bridge.

When the current expansion projects are complete, Link will provide service to future Pinehurst riders as often as every four minutes, as trains travel through Seattle to reach Federal Way and the east side.