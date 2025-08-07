Link 1 Line service will run every 12 minutes on evenings and weekends during Pinehurst Station construction

The Link 1 Line will experience slightly longer headways during some weekday evenings and weekends starting Monday, Aug. 11, to accommodate construction at the future Pinehurst Station. Trains will use a single track while serving Shoreline South/148th Station.

Instead of operating every 10 minutes on weekday evenings, northbound service will run every 12 minutes beginning with the 5:30 p.m. departure from Angle Lake Station.

Southbound service will run every 12 minutes beginning with the 6:45 p.m. departure from Lynnwood City Center Station. Trains will also operate every 12 minutes during the weekend.

During each disruption, crews will work on or around the closed track on staircases, decking, roof installation and other essential station components. For more information, visit https://www.soundtransit.org/disruption

Passengers will need to use the Angle Lake platform for service in both directions at Shoreline South/148th Station during construction activities, currently scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the following dates: