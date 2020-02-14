Lindsey Ho, Carris Wall selected for MTHS Boosters February poster

Student leaders from the Mountlake Terrace Hawks basketball programs have been selected for the MTHS Boosters’ Athlete Highlights posters for the month of February.

Lindsey Ho and Carris Wall were selected for the honor by Terrace basketball coaches Nick Sherrill and Nalin Sood.

Sherrill tabbed Ho, a sophomore guard and team captain on the Hawks’ girls basketball team, to be profiled as part of the Athlete Highlights’ program. “I chose Lindsey because she has been a great leader for our team on and off the court,” Sherrill said. “She is by far our best player and ‘brings in’ night in and night out.”

Wall is a senior student manager for the Terrace boys basketball program. “He is always there supporting in many different ways his teammates and then also making the jobs of the coaches go that much efficient through his hard work and dedication,” said Hawks’ coach Nalin Sood. “Our boys basketball program has been fortunate to have student managers over the years that are truly as valuable as anyone association with our program; Carris, in his own way, is continuing that fine tradition.”

The Athlete Highlights’ postersspotlighting Ho and Wall can be seen this month at select business and community centers around Mountlake Terrace. The program is sponsored by the MTHS Boosters; to learn more about the group click https://www.facebook.com/mthssbc/.