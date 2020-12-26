Linda Niemi: Linda (Koko) had a passion for living

Linda (Koko) had a smile for everyone she met. Her focus was always helping and taking care of others. She left those she touched better than she found them. Linda will be missed by many friends and neighbors.

Linda loved music and travel. Her first love was music, and it was followed by a passion for travel. She spent all her life singing at recitals, weddings and in community choirs. Her travels began in the early ’90s after the passing of her son. Linda planned her trips with the guidance of Rick Steves’ techniques and tips. Europe was a repeat favorite with multiple trips to France, Italy, and Switzerland. She also loved Hawaii and Alaska and visited each state yearly. At home she was a devoted walker in Edmonds, had a passion for genealogy, and grew as many vegetables as her space allowed every year.

Linda was born in Alexandria, Louisiana and spent most of her life in Washington. She grew up in Yakima. Lived in Seattle where she earned her bachelor’s degree in music. She then moved to Port Townsend for twelve years before returning to the Seattle area where she went on to earn a master’s degree in business. Linda worked in marketing and sales at the Seattle Opera, a software company and co-owned a sign and graphic business with her husband, John. Living in Edmonds for the last 24 years was something that gave her great pleasure.

Linda’s life changed dramatically this year in June when she was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. She lived the remainder of her life at home and was cared for by her husband and Providence Hospice until her death. Linda died peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning, December 22, 2020.

Linda is survived by her husband John, her sister Mary, and her stepchildren Brandon and Laura. She was preceded in death by her son Levi, her brother Joseph, and her parents Tom and Elsie Whitechester.