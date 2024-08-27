Limited-time transit day pass fare for ORCA available starting Aug. 30

With light rail arriving in South Snohomish County Friday, Aug. 30, transit users can take advantage of a promotional six-month ORCA day pass offer.

According to an announcement, the Adult ORCA Day Pass will be reduced from $8 to $6, while the reduced fare day pass (Seniors, ORCA LIFT for customers with lower incomes, and customers with disabilities) will drop from $4 to $2. To purchase an ORCA Day Pass, you will need to have a plastic ORCA card or digital ORCA card for Android users in Google Wallet. Adult ORCA cards cost $3 and ORCA LIFT and RRFP Senior and Disabled cards are free.

Adult pass Reduced fare* passes Previous ORCA Day Pass Price $8 $4 New Promotional ORCA Day Pass Price $6 $2 *for ORCA LIFT and RRFP Senior or Disabled cardholders

Youths 18 and under will continue to ride for free.

According to the announcement, this special offer is designed to simplify travel throughout the Puget Sound and help riders make the most out of their ORCA card by allowing unlimited rides and transfers between all participating ORCA agencies throughout the day for the cost of just two trips.

“The ORCA Day Pass is quick and easy and takes the guesswork out of which fare product to put on your ORCA card,” said Christina O’Claire, the ORCA Joint Board Chairperson and King County Metro’s Mobility Division Director. “As we expand the Link 1 Line, RapidRide network and other transit service this fall, there’s no better time to take transit.”

Details

Adult Day Pass: Reduced from $8 to $6.

Reduced Fare Day Pass (Customers who are seniors, have a disability or have lower incomes): Reduced from $4 to $2.

Promotion Duration: Aug. 30, 2024 to Feb. 28, 2025 (Six months)

Unlimited Travel: Ride and transfer between all ORCA agencies all day, excluding Washington State Ferries and Kitsap Fast Ferries. Some additional E-purse funds may be required to cover trips on King County Water Taxi and Sound Transit Sounder trains.

How to Purchase

Online:

Visit myORCA.com or download/open the myORCA app

If you have a myORCA account, log into your account.

– On the myORCA app, select the card you wish to add the pass to, click “add money”, then “add a pass”, and then select “All Day Puget Pass”. Choose your quantity and add it to your shopping cart to check out.

– On myORCA.com, click “manage this card”, select “passes” and choose “Regional” under pass type. Next, select “Daily $3.50” or “Daily $1.75” if you are a reduced fare customer, and adjust your quantity under “frequency”. Tap “add to cart” to checkout.

If you don’t have a myORCA account, you can still add the pass to your ORCA card at www.myorca.com/reload-my-card.

If you have a digital ORCA card on Google Wallet, you can add the pass to your ORCA card via the Google Wallet app. Riders can also purchase an ORCA Day Pass in-person at an ORCA Ticket Vending machine, at an ORCA customer service location, or by contacting us at 888-988-6722 / TTY: 711.

According to the announcement, this promotional offer is part of ORCA’s broader initiative to enhance the customer experience and ensure that public transportation remains a convenient and cost-effective option for everyone.

It is also intended to simplify the complexity of deciding which fare is right for your ride as service and fare changes, such as Sound Transit’s Link light rail flat $3 fare, take effect this August and into the fall. Whether you’re commuting to work, running errands,or exploring the city, the ORCA promotional day pass is your ticket to unlimited travel for the cost of two trips.

After February 2025, the ORCA Joint Board will review options for extending the promotional day pass fare.

For more information on the promotional day pass and other fare or service changes coming to the ORCA regional network this year, visit info.myorca.com/news/2024-fare-changes.



Order a physical Adult ORCA card online at myORCA.com or purchase a digital ORCA card via Google Wallet. To purchase an Adult ORCA card in person, visit an ORCA card retail store, an ORCA ticket vending machine, or transit agency customer service office. Learn more at www.myorca.com/where-to-buy

For discounted ORCA LIFT, Senior or Disabled cards, you can apply in person at a participating location or by mail. Visit info.myorca.com/using-orca/ways-to-save to find details on where to apply and what documents you’ll need.