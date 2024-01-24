Lily Gladstone makes more history with Oscar nomination

Lily Gladstone continued her history-making journey Tuesday, as the Mountlake Terrace High School graduate earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Mollie Burkhart in the movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gladstone, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, is the first Native American nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. She already won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress on Jan. 7; she is the the first Indigenous actor to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

Starring Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro and directed by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon is a non-fiction drama about Mollie Burkhart and the murders of Osage Nation members after oil was discovered on their reservation in Oklahoma during the early 1920s.

Burkhart, wife of DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart, is a potential victim as she stands to inherit the money and mineral rights from her murdered family.

Gladstone is of Blackfeet, Nez Perce and European heritage and grew up on the Blackfeet Nation Reservation in Browning, Montana. Her family moved to Mountlake Terrace in 1997.

She graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 2004 and earned a bachelor of fine arts in acting and directing with a minor in Native American studies from the University of Montana in 2008.

The Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC-TV on Sunday, March 10.