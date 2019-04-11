Lillian Martyn: Avid reader and gardener enjoyed her time with family

Lillian (Lil) Phyllis Martyn, age 87, died peacefully on March 31, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living on Mercer Island, after a 5-year battle with cancer. Lil was born June 20, 1931, in LaGrange, Indiana, the daughter of Italian immigrants Aquilion and Felice (Fabrizio) Panicci.

Lil was the middle child of five children. Soon after her birth, the family moved to Michigan where they lived in a stone house built by her father. When Lil was eight years old her father died in a farming accident. Life was difficult for her family during this time. Lil did her part by starting to work at the age of 14 at various part-time jobs.

In 1949, Lil met her future husband Raymond Martyn. The couple were married in Detroit, Michigan on February 2, 1951. Soon after their marriage, Ray took his first teaching job in Entiat, WA. The couple’s first two children, Deborah and Michael, were born in Wenatchee, WA. Ray and Lil moved around during their early marriage as Ray was able to secure teaching jobs in larger school districts. Their daughter, Sally, was born in Sedro-Woolley and their son, James was born in Bremerton. Finally, in 1962, the family moved to their home in Edmonds, WA where their son, Thomas was born in 1967. Ray died on December 28, 2010. Lillian continued to live in the Edmonds house until November 2018.

Lil’s greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her favorite times were when she was surrounded by family and sharing a meal. Lil was an avid reader and gardener. She took pride in the numerous hybrid rhododendrons she cultivated and grew in her yard. Lil continued gardening up until this past year when her health prevented her from continuing.

Lil is survived by her brother Thomas Panicci of Michigan; sisters Rose Brown of Georgia and Alfrieda Stocks of Michigan; sons Michael (Susan) Martyn of Tucson, AZ, James (Kimberly) Taverniti-Martyn of Kennewick, and Thomas (Stacie) Martyn of Woodinville; daughters Debra (Hans) Fredrickson and Sally (Greg) Thomas both of Mercer Island; grandchildren Keanan Burns Kelsey Skidmore, Kellen Martyn, Georgia Thomas and Josephine Thomas; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lil was preceded in death by her brother John Panicci.

A small family service was held on April 5, 2019. Lillian is buried at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be sent in her name to the:

Saint Thomas Moore Catholic Church’s Program for Women and Children

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.