Liias bill would limit cellphones in classrooms

State Sen. Marko Liias, who represents the 21st District that includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood, has introduced legislation that would require school districts to develop policies that prevent cellphones and other devices from entering classrooms.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Paul Harris, Sharon Shewmake, Perry Dozier, Jessica Bateman, Leonard Christian, Noel Frame, Bob Hasegawa, Curtis King, Deborah Krishnadasan, John Lovick, T’wina Nobles and Jesse Saloman.

Saloman is a 32nd District lawmaker who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood and all of Mountlake Terrace.

In a press release announcing Senate Bill 5346, Liias said multiple studies found that cellphones and other electronic devices “have a detrimental effect on students.” The release cited a 2024 Pew Research Center survey showing 72% of high school teachers say cellphones “are a major distraction.”

The impact was less in middle school, with 33% of teachers finding cellphones disruptive. That number dropped to 6% of teachers in elementary school.

The release also cited a 2024 survey by the National Education Association, which found that 79% of educators consider cell phones disruptive, and 90% of the surveyed teachers support limiting phone use during class.

“We know students of all ages do better when they can focus and actively engage during the school day,” Liias said. “This bill will help kids concentrate less on screens and more on academic success.”

Edmonds Education Association President Andi Nofziger-Meadows said it’s vital to include district stakeholders in discussions about cell phone limits, including administrators, teachers, parents and – to some extent – students.

Nofzier-Meadows also said the bill could necessitate another district task force or committee to figure out implementation of such a policy, although added that could be done at low to no cost for most districts.

“Problem-solving this issue together will likely lead to better solutions and buy-in from constituents than if we were handed a one-size-ﬁts-all package from the Legislature,” Nofziger-Meadows said.

In September 2024, the Washington State Standard reported that school policies requiring students to turn off their phones and put them in their backpacks have positively affected student engagement, not just with class but with each other.

The Edmonds School District already has a telecommunication device (cellphone) policy that regulate cell phone use during class:

– Telecommunication devices will be turned on and operated only before and after the regular school day and during the student’s lunch break unless an emergency situation exists that involves imminent physical danger or a school administrator or teacher authorizes the student to use the device.

– Students will not use telecommunication devices in a manner that poses a threat to academic integrity, disrupts the learning environment, or violates the privacy rights of others.

– Students will comply with any additional rules developed by the school concerning the appropriate use of telecommunication or other electronic devices.

– Students who violate this policy will be subject to disciplinary action.

“We appreciate Sen. Liias introducing this bill and hope that legislative attention to this issue will create conditions for more successful implementation,” Nofziger-Meadows said. “However, the lack of adequate funding from the Legislature remains our largest concern and our highest priority for this session, and we hope our Legislators will keep the focus on the bigger picture of funding.”

The bill is awaiting a public hearing date.

– By Rick Sinnett