Light rail-related rolling slowdowns planned on Interstate 5 early Feb. 24

Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, Sound Transit will be conducting rolling slowdowns on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 so that crews can relocate utility lines. This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project to construct the light rail guideway.

The rolling slowdown will run from 1-3 a.m. Drivers should expect delays.

Northbound, the slowdowns will begin at I-5’s Harvard Avenue East exit in Seattle and lasting to the Northeast 185th Street exit in Shoreline. Southbound,the slowdowns will run from the 128th Street Southwest exit (State Route 96), and continue to Northeast 185th Street.