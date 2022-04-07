Library watercolors exhibit features MLT artist

A watercolors exhibit by long-time resident Kathy Tuura is now open at the Mountlake Terrace Library.
The show runs through April, as part of a monthly rotation organized by the city’s Arts Advisory Commission.
Tuura has been active with the Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee, representing Veterans Memorial Park for over two decades. She is a past arts commissioner and has worked in education and the arts.
Her new display includes about a dozen original works, which are available for purchase. She paints every day, preferring bold, bright colors over soft, pale ones, she said.
“I am guided by color and spontaneity,” she wrote in her artist statement for the exhibit. “Watercolor is a wonderful medium. I can’t stop painting.”
For more information about the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission or the Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show, contact City Clerk Virginia Clough at 425-744-6206 or vclough@mltwa.gov.
Such a beautiful display of a local artist. Kathy’s art is colorful and fresh, you can feel the energy. She’s only been watercolor painting for a few years and she’s already developed a personal style. Thank you for displaying her work.
