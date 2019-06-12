Library tools for business topic of June 19 MLTBA Lunch and Learn meeting

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association is presenting a Lunch and Learn event on Wednesday, June 19 from 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the City of Mountlake Terrace interim City Hall Council Chamber, located on the second floor of Redstone Corporate Building II, 6100 219th St. S.W.

Guest speaker will be Emily Felt, Sno-Isle Libraries lead librarian for business services. She will discuss library tools available that help you grow your business.

The lunch is free for MLTBA members. You can learn more here.