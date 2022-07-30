Library invites children to create crafts and walk in Brier’s annual SeaScare Parade

Sno-Isle Libraries is holding a pirate-themed children’s event at the Brier Park picnic shelter on Friday, Aug. 5.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., activities, snacks and crafts will be offered. Children are encouraged to meet back at the Brier Library on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. to show off their crafts and will also have the opportunity to walk with library staff in Brier’s annual SeaScare Parade.

Everyone is welcome to attend but registration is required and spaces are limited, with only seven spots remaining.

Brier Park is located at 2903 228th St. S.W.