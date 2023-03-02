Letter to the editor: Work vehicles and traffic safety

Editor:

Driving in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, I have witnessed many businesses demonstrating high standards of traffic safety from their drivers … head lights and tail lights on and proper turn signal distances.

Spread the word about these smart companies with smart leadership and Drive Smart campaigns!

Prince Telecom

Office Depot

Got Junk?

Greenwood Heating

Seatown Electric

Sherwin Williams

American Tree Care

This is good news!

Christine L Koch

Edmonds