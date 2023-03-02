Letter to the editor: Work vehicles and traffic safety

Editor:
Driving in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, I have witnessed many businesses demonstrating high standards of traffic safety from their drivers … head lights and tail lights on and proper turn signal distances.
Spread the word about these smart companies with smart leadership and Drive Smart campaigns!
Prince Telecom
Office Depot
Got Junk?
Greenwood Heating
Seatown Electric
Sherwin Williams
American Tree Care
This is good news!
Christine L Koch
Edmonds
