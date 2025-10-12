Letter to the editor: Why we support Judge Tam Bui for WA Court of Appeals

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Editor:

As judges, we see every day how much dedication it takes to serve the public fairly and uphold the rule of law. Judge Tam Bui is one of the hardest-working and most principled public servants we know. She treats every person with dignity, listens carefully and makes decisions grounded in both common sense and compassion.

Judge Bui has devoted her career to strengthening public trust in the courts. She mentors young people, teaches civics, and serves on multiple statewide committees that improve accountability, transparency and access to justice. Her integrity and work ethic have earned the unanimous support of the Snohomish County District Court bench and the overwhelming endorsement of judges statewide, including seven of nine Washington Supreme Court justices. Over 150 Washington judges have endorsed her – more than twice as many as her opponent.

Judges know what it takes to do this job right. For fairness, balance and dedication to the Constitution, we urge you to support Judge Tam Bui for the Court of Appeals.

Presiding Judge Beth Fraser

Judge Matt Baldock

Judge Rachelle Francis

Judge Jeffrey Goodwin

Judge Anthony Howard

Judge Rick Leo

Judge Patricia Lyon

Judge Jennifer Rancourt

Commissioner Jennifer Millett