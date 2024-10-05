Letter to the editor: Why Mary Anderson is most qualified candidate for Snohomish County Superior Court judge

Editor:

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Mary Anderson, who is running for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge, Position 12. Mary is an exemplary candidate with a robust background and unwavering commitment to justice and transparency.

Mary’s career as a trial attorney spans 14 years, during which she has gained extensive experience in various complex fields including real estate, consumer protection, civil rights, criminal and family law, and more. She has also served as a Judge pro Tem in Snohomish County District Courts, presiding over 1,700 cases in criminal and civil matters. Her diverse experience is exactly what our community needs, especially given that two-thirds of cases in Snohomish County are civil.

Outside of the legal field, she has over 25 years of experience as a business owner of a construction company and a mortgage brokerage, allowing for better navigation of these matters as they appear in a courtroom.

Mary’s extensive knowledge and experience across diverse disciplines and her dedication to transparency and inclusivity proves that she is the most experienced and most qualified candidate for this judicial role.

For these reasons, I wholeheartedly support Mary Anderson for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge – Position 12.

Sincerely,

Sawyer Amundson

Marysville