Letter to the editor: Why is PUD rushing to hire general manager?

Editor:

Why is our PUD rushing to hire a new General Manager right before the election, with two PUD commission seats on the ballot? Results of the primary election indicate that the public is ready for a change in leadership, yet the current leadership seems to be pushing to keep control.

Decisions by the PUD Commission impact most of us in Snohomish County and many in Island County; therefore the public voice must be heard. Let the Snohomish PUD Commission know that you want transparent and open decisions, made by those you elect — not those you have voted out.

Marjie Fields

Edmonds