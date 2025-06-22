Letter to the editor: Why I’m supporting Sam Doyle for MLT City Council

Editor:

This November, Mountlake Terrace voters will choose new city councilmembers — and I’m excited to support Sam Doyle for Position 1.

I’ve known Sam for over a decade. Our kids grew up together, and I’ve seen firsthand the kind of person she is: thoughtful, principled and deeply rooted in this community. She’s spent nearly 20 years in public service, including as an oncology nurse practitioner at UW Medicine. She also founded Democracy in Action – MLT and served on the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

Sam shows up. She listens. And she’s not afraid to speak up when it matters.

Earlier this year, when the City moved forward with a controversial surveillance camera proposal, Sam asked smart, respectful questions about privacy, data sharing, and oversight. That kind of courage and clarity is exactly what we need on the dais.

Mountlake Terrace hasn’t had a competitive council race in years. That’s led to a kind of civic complacency. And with so much on the line — locally and nationally — I don’t think we can afford that anymore.

Sam isn’t running against anyone as much as she’s running for something: for a city that listens, protects and includes everyone. That’s the kind of leadership I want for my neighbors and my kids.

You can learn more at samdoyleformlt.org. I hope you’ll join me in supporting her.

Dustin DeKoekkoek

Mountlake Terrace