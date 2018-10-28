Letter to the editor: Why I’m supporting re-election of Shelley Kloba

Dear Editor,

The summer of 2016 I got a knock on my door from Shelley Kloba, out doorbelling to be our state Representative for the 1st Legislative District. Since she’d been a standout Washington State PTA Legislative Director when I was a local PTA legislative rep, I was familiar with her and planned to vote for her, but we had a meaningful conversation as she listened attentively — even remembering our conversation when we spoke again over a year later! This, along with her progressive legislative priorities, impressed me, and I’ve been pleased with her performance these last two years.

Representative Kloba continues to champion kids in her legislative work, seeking ample education investment, while pairing that with a deep understanding of the financial challenges facing the working families of those children. She also knows the importance of investing in education, infrastructure, and research efforts that keep our region progressing toward a strong and resilient future.

Representative Kloba is very accessible. She contacted me last spring to meet for coffee to discuss what was on my mind and how she could serve her district better. I know she met with other constituents that day at the coffee shop, each with different viewpoints, so that she could accurately represent us in Olympia.

We are so fortunate to have a dedicated, hard-working, thoughtful Representative like Shelley Kloba advocating for us. I enthusiastically ask everyone to vote for Shelley Kloba this year so she can continue her outstanding work on our behalf.

Cary Westerbeck

Bothell

Editor’s note: Shelly Kloba (D-Kirkland) is running for the Washington State Legislature District 1 House Position 2 seat in Olympia. Her opponents in the race are Debra Blodgett (R-Snohomish) and Matt Seymour (L-Bothell).