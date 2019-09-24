Letter to the editor: Why I’m supporting Okoloko for Superior Court Judge

Editor:

In my 39 years as a judge, I had the pleasure of serving with many good judges. A year ago, the governor selected Edirin Okoloko from a large field of candidates to fill a vacancy on the Snohomish County Superior Court, and since he took office, Judge Okoloko has distinguished himself as one of the most dedicated judges on the bench. Before his appointment, Judge Okoloko was a Deputy Prosecutor for Snohomish County for 13 years. He was a seasoned trial attorney.

On the bench, Judge Okoloko has shown a bright legal mind, patience with litigants, and a dedication to making fair and reasoned decisions in each case that comes before him. He has a passion to see that the rule of law is properly applied to the facts presented in court. He has been called upon to make judicial decisions in a wide range of civil litigation, family law matters, and felony criminal cases.

Judge Okoloko is currently running for election to retain his judicial position. He is endorsed by all 14 of his Superior Court colleagues, 13 Snohomish County District or Municipal Court Judges, nine retired Snohomish County Superior Court Judges and over 100 judges statewide. In a recent poll of Snohomish County lawyers, Judge Okoloko was the top choice of those who practice in our courts. He is a rising star and a future leader in Washington State’s judiciary. Please join me in casting your vote to retain Judge Edirin Okoloko as a Superior Court Judge.

Thomas J. Wynne

Retired Superior Court Judge

Bothell