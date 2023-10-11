Letter to the editor: Why I’m standing by Mary Anderson for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge

Editor:

I was delighted when my friend Mary Anderson decided to run for judicial office in Snohomish County. Mary is an excellent litigator, having successfully argued in front of the Washington State Supreme Court. Mary prepared for her aspirations by serving as a judge pro tempore in Snohomish County, where she lives. She did everything right before seeking this leadership role. I enthusiastically endorsed her.

I was shocked when I was asked to rescind my endorsement of Mary on the basis that she is secretly “anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+.” I don’t think that those asking me to disavow Mary realize how long I have known her for. So I am going to take advantage of my long friendship with Mary to say the things in her defense that she cannot, under the Washington Judicial Codes of Conduct. (Canon 4.1(a)(12), specifically.) Mary’s critics are taking advantage of her strict adherence to the judicial codes to spread these rumors.

Mary was asked to speak at the Arlington Pride Parade. She was rated “well-qualified” by Q-Law, the WA LGBT Bar Association. And she was endorsed by the WA Federation of Democratic Women, Salish Sea Chapter. Why would someone who is anti-choice or anti-LGBTQ+ even seek those endorsements, let alone receive them?

I ask that the voters treat Mary with dignity. Mary’s detractors should consider how much courage it takes for a non-traditional candidate to stand for office in our county. Please visit www.electmaryanderson.com to learn more about Mary. My friend deserves fair treatment.

Respectfully,

Jenna Nand

Edmonds