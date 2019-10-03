Letter to the editor: What Judge Okoloko brings to the Superior Court

Dear Editor:

After a 23-year career as a Snohomish County judge, having served over 18 years on our Superior Court, I retired from that service last year. While I have now left the court, I have a strong interest in maintaining and improving the quality of our judiciary.

It is for this reason that I am working hard for Judge Edirin Okoloko’s election this fall.

Judge Okoloko has been serving with distinction on the Snohomish County Superior Court bench. All of the current Superior Court judges have endorsed him, as have over 100 judges from courts across the state. Almost 70% of the lawyers who practice in our county’s courts picked Judge Okoloko as their top choice. He has been rated “exceptionally well qualified” by three independent bar associations, including Washington Women Lawyers.

Prior to his appointment to the judiciary, Judge Okoloko was a career prosecutor, and I had the pleasure of seeing his courtroom skills many times. He was well-prepared, ethical, honest, and showed compassion for crime victims and their families. As a judge he listens carefully and respectfully to all those who come before him.

Having been a member of the judiciary for many years, it is my opinion that both the court and the community benefit from diversity. We need to reflect the community we serve.

We are fortunate to have Judge Okoloko. We need to retain him. Please join me in voting for Judge Edirin Okoloko this fall.

Judge Ellen Fair (retired)

Edmonds