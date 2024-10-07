Letter to the editor: Vote Rivera for Snohomish Co. Superior Court judge

Editor:

I have known Judge Rivera for 17 years. She is unquestionably the smartest, hardest-working and most empathetic lawyer I know. As a lifelong Snohomish County resident, she knows this community, and has shown an unwavering lifelong commitment to its people.

I met Judge Rivera when we were hired as public defenders in 2007. She was Whitney then, and she was everyone’s most reliable colleague. Whitney wouldn’t let any of her colleagues fail and spent hours mentoring and counseling others. Her commitment to colleagues was often overshadowed by her experience as a litigator. Few attorneys have left practice with a greater winning trial record while maintaining professional and collegial relations with opposing counsel and clients.

After leaving practice, she became a well-loved judge in Edmonds whose feet were grounded in the community. Literally! Judge Rivera is a runner and bike rider who can often be seen enjoying our roads and parks with her family. A glance at Judge Rivera’s endorsements show support from all segments of the legal communities, political parties, law enforcement and other sections of our community.

Whitney has never failed to show up for the people in Snohomish County. Time and again she has sacrificed for the most vulnerable community members. It’s time for voters to show up for Judge Rivera as she has shown up for us. Please vote for Judge Rivera. She is a candidate who will make you proud.

Jason Schwarz

Seattle