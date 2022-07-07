Letter to the editor: Time for art on Van Ry Boulevard

Editor:

Imagine during this transition period if Terrace Station 1&2, on Van Ry Boulevard, was developed as a temporary public gallery of the arts! Those large empty spaces could be for installation art or possibly a location for the ongoing creation of a large format sculpture. Vizualise something that would capture the public’s imagination and introduce the newest neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace.

When the transit station opens with light rail, that celebration could spill over to Van Ry Boulevard, inside and outside. Imagine a sculpture show filling up the empty space outside. Or imagine promotions writ large on the west-facing storefront windows, which would be seen by thousands hourly! It’s time to see this transitional time as a real opportunity for various arts agencies to get involved and make a real community impact. Beyond the civic committees, what would the public like to do or see, temporarily? The time is now.

William V King

Mountlake Terrace