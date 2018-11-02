Letter to the editor: The time has come for a new voice in Olympia

Editor:

I am writing to ask you to vote for Jesse Salomon. In prior elections, I have endorsed very few candidates, because in our democracy each voter should make his or her own decision and cast their vote for the best candidate. In this election, I feel compelled to say it is unequivocally clear the time has come for us to have a new voice in Olympia speaking for us in the 32nd District in the State Senate. The time is now to remove an inert and laissez-faire incumbent by electing a candidate who is willing to work hard to move our district and state forward. For this reason I am endorsing Jesse Salomon.

This year, we have the opportunity to elect a new dynamic and responsive leader for our district by voting for Jesse Salomon. With almost seven years on the Shoreline City Council, Jesse has earned the respect of a long list of local leaders. He is known for collaborative and thoughtful decision making. That’s why he has been endorsed by the mayors of Shoreline, Lynnwood, Woodway and Edmonds; both district House Representatives, Rep. Cindy Ryu and Rep. Ruth Kagi; candidate for House Representative Lauren Davis; as well as many, many city council members, former mayors and local organizations and business people.

His entire career in public service and his campaign have focused on listening to the people of the district. Jesse does not take your vote for granted. He has knocked on over 12,000 doors and talked with voters about their concerns. Jesse is a leader who has a passion for people, and can work with many factions in our communities. Jesse and will work for the 32nd District in Olympia.

I urge you, please vote for Jesse Salomon for State Senate by Nov. 6.

Wally Webster II

Lynnwood