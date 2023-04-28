Letter to the editor: Thanks to voters for approving fire annexation

Editor:

South County Fire wants to thank voters in the cities of Brier and Mountlake Terrace for approving annexation to the fire authority. We have provided fire and emergency medical services by contract to both cities for 20 years.

Annexing is the way forward to maintain the level and quality of emergency services required. It also was the most cost-effective option for property owners. Annexation takes effect officially in August; the change in property taxes will happen in 2024.

We look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of fire and EMS to you, your family and local businesses. Thank you for this vote of confidence. We won’t let you down.

Sincerely,

Thad Hovis, Fire Chief

South County Fire