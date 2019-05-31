Letter to the editor: Thanks, Red Onion Cafe for hosting our fundraiser

Editor:

On May 28, I joined in on a FUNdraiser for a new group in town called Connect.REFIT. There are several classes offered in our area. REFIT connects people thru free dance fitness for every BODY.

We are planning to go to our national convention in October in Dallas, Texas and wanted to thank Red Onion Cafe for giving us a great place to hold our event.

Seaun Richards has been a huge part of opening up his café for a variety of organizations to do their fundraising events in and around our community.

We had a great time! We laughed, helped out, made milkshakes and danced for three hours. What a great “family-friendly” event.

If you want to know more about us, we are a small part of a very large Refit community that extends from Everett to Snohomish to Bothell, to Edmonds to Alderwood and many places in between. There is a new REFIT class starting in Mountlake Terrace at Calvary Church. Begins at 7 p.m. There will be signs posted. You can’t miss it. You will find us on Facebook at Connect.REFIT and on Instagram. There are several classes offered in our area and they are all free

And if you would like to donate, it’s not too late. Just go to PayPal and send to [email protected]

Kathy Jackson