Letter to the editor: Why I support retaining Judge Patrick Moriarty

Editor:

I am frequently asked who to vote for in judicial races because I am a lawyer. Today I want to tell people to vote for Judge Patrick Moriarty. Already a well-regarded judicial officer and an experienced lawyer of 30 years, he has the background in criminal, civil, family, and juvenile law to make the right decision. He brings his expertise, his fairness, and his thoughtfulness to his decisions. Judge Moriarty listens equally to lawyers and pro ses that come into his courtroom. These are necessary qualities, and not all judicial candidates have them. It is important for our county to retain excellent judges like Patrick Moriarty so that our citizens are treated with respect and provided the judicial expertise they need. Vote for Judge Moriarty in November.

Jenny Heard

Everett