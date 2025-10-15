Letter to the editor: Supporting William Paige Jr. for City Council

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Editor:

After meeting William Paige Jr. several times and spending time doorbelling my neighborhood with him, I strongly recommend we make sure he stays on the Mountlake Terrace City Council. He’s not just a people person who sincerely cares about the people he represents, he’s also a great organizer, researcher and collaborative member of the many business and volunteer groups he’s been part of. See his website, www.electwilliampaigejr.org, for more info about his experience, goals for MLT and endorsements, which include the Everett Herald.

Maggie Fimia

Mountlake Terrace